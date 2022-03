Managing Partner

Century Park Capital Partners

Private Equity

Guy Zaczepinski has been with Century Park Capital Partners since 2005. He is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and structuring growth equity and buyout transactions, as well as monitoring portfolio company investments. Throughout his career, Zaczepinski has gained extensive experience analyzing and valuing companies for recapitalization, leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings.

Zaczepinski is a specialist in the auto aftermarket industry. In April 2021, Zaczepinski led Century Park’s recapitalization of CJ Pony Parts, the market leader in the classic Mustang e-commerce space. Also in April 2021, Zaczepinski oversaw the successful exit of Covercraft Industries, Inc. to Audax Private Equity. Zaczepinski believes in a flexible and supportive approach in managing the firm’s holdings, providing value-added experience and thoughtful insights into guiding high growth businesses. He adheres to Century Park’s key tenets of integrity, transparency, alignment and respect.