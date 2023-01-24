LA Times Today: What we know so far about the Monterey Park shooting
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
A mass shooting Saturday night, following a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, left 11 people dead and nine wounded.
“LA Times Today” takes a closer look at the history of Monterey Park, the haunting job of covering mass shootings, and a new California gun law.
“LA Times Today” takes a closer look at the history of Monterey Park, the haunting job of covering mass shootings, and a new California gun law.