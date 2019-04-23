Texas couple sentenced to prison for enslaving Guinean girl for 16 years

A federal judge in Fort Worth sentenced Mohamed Touré and Denise Cros-Touré each to two seven-year terms and one five-year term, with all sentences for both to be served concurrently. The 58-year-old Southlake, Texas, couple must also serve three years of supervised released upon completion of their prison terms and pay their victim $288,000 in restitution. They also will be deported to Guinea.