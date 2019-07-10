Biden is headed to Hollywood for major campaign fundraiser

An A-list of Hollywood executives is planning a major fundraiser July 18 for former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democrats' 2020 presidential nomination.
The evening event will be at the Los Angeles home of Sony's Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman and his wife, actress Jessica Harper. Industry deal makers Jeffrey Katzenberg, Peter Chernin and Amy Pascal are also co-hosting, along with super-agent Bryan Lourd and Warner Bros. Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich.
The fundraiser marks the second time Biden has tapped Hollywood this season for his presidential bid. It is one of several gatherings Biden is set to attend in the Los Angeles area on July 18 and 19.
The lengthy list of co-hosts also includes interior designer Michael Smith and his husband, James Costos (who was former President Obama's ambassador to Spain).
Entertainment lawyer Skip Brittenham will be there with his actress wife, Heather Thomas. Producer and talent manager Eric Ortner, who was instrumental in securing celebrities for Obama's campaign events in 2012, is also co-hosting, along with "Joy" producer John Davis and Geffen Records President Neil Jacobson.