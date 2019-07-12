House approves bill ensuring 9/11 victims compensation fund never runs out of money

"This was not a hurricane or a flood or a tornado. This was the largest terrorist attack ever on American soil," Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) said in a floor speech before the House vote. "As Jon Stewart testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee, these terrorists weren't saying, 'Death to Tribeca.’ This was an attack on all of us as Americans, and we all should be voting ‘yes’ today as Americans."