EVP & Executive Director of Core Banking

California Bank & Trust

As executive vice president and director of core banking at California Bank & Trust (CB&T), Ben Alvarado oversees small business banking and the branch banking network across California. He is also a member of the Executive Management Team at CB&T. He joined CB&T from Sunwest Bank, where he served as EVP and head of retail and business banking. Although he joined CB&T as executive vice president and head of consumer banking in the midst of the pandemic, Alvarado says he wouldn’t want it any other way. In a time of uncertainty, people looked to him for leadership - and he has delivered. Among other accomplishments, he spearheaded the bank’s execution of the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which required timely coordination across multiple departments of the bank, and ultimately helped thousands of California businesses and families stay afloat - a positive impact Alvarado set out to make when he went into banking.