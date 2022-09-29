Co-Founder & CEO

Tebra

Dan Rodrigues is chief executive officer and co-founder of Tebra, a leading cloud-based healthcare technology platform formed in 2021 with the merger. He led the merger of Kareo and PatientPop to form Tebra, combining leading technologies from both companies to deliver an all-in-one, cloud-based software platform purpose-built to drive the success of independent practices and modernize every step of the patient journey. Rodrigues has the ability to recognize gaps in important markets and create technology products to fill them. He founded Kareo in 2004 and built the company into a leader in cloud-based clinical and financial software for healthcare practices. Tebra recently announced it had secured more than $72 million at over $1 billion valuation to expand its digital healthcare technology platform. The investment solidifies Tebra’s position as the digital backbone for independent practices and accelerates R&D to power a new era of healthcare.