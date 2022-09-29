President

Ed Hanley is president and founder of Orange County-based Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a real estate brokerage and advisory services company that specializes in the sale of retail properties nationwide – ranging from single-tenant properties to multi-tenant retail properties, and anchored-shopping centers. With over a $9.5 billion transaction track record, HIG has earned the distinction of being ranked number one in the U.S. based upon its company size and sales volume, according to Green Street Advisors. Hanley, a 30-year retail real estate industry veteran, advises his clients on successful acquisition and disposition strategies that drive efficient execution and optimize asset value. His clientele ranges from developers to individual investors, family trusts, institutional lenders, pension funds, and public and private real estate investment trusts. Hanley and the team closed 221 transactions in 27 different states in 2021, including 90 deals in 90 days in the last quarter of 2021.