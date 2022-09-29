Gina L. Miller

Partner

Orange County Snell & Wilmer

Gina Miller is a labor and employment litigation partner at Snell & Wilmer, a full-service business law firm with more than 450 attorneys practicing in 16 locations throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Her practice is focused on labor and employment litigation and counseling, including defending employers in federal and state courts and administrative industries. Miller’s litigation experience includes wage and hour class actions and single plaintiff lawsuits dealing with discrimination, wrongful termination, retaliation, harassment and breach of contract. She provides counseling for employers concerning employment policies and practices, including employee handbooks; arbitration and employment agreements; COVID-19 policies; wage, hour and vacation policies; and leaves of absence. As lead trial counsel, Miller filed and argued motions in limine; drafted and conducted voir dire; drafted witness outlines and crossexamined witnesses; conducted direct examination of both lay and expert witnesses; and presented opening and closing statements.