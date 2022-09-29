Chancellor

University of California, Irvine

Howard Gillman was appointed as the sixth chancellor of the University of California, Irvine (the only research university in Orange County and one of its most important anchoring institutions) by the University of California Board of Regents on September 18, 2014. He is an award-winning scholar and teacher with an expertise in the American Constitution and the Supreme Court. He holds faculty appointments in the School of Law, the Department of Political Science, the Department of History and the Department of Criminology, Law and Society; in addition, every year he teaches an undergraduate seminar. He also provides administrative oversight, and serves as co-chair of the advisory board of the University of California’s National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement. Under Gillman’s leadership, UCI has accelerated its ascendency among globally preeminent research universities. It has been consistently ranked in the top 10 of all public universities in the nation.