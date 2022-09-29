Owner

CosmetiCare

Dr. Michael Niccole is a double board-certified plastic surgeon and ENT who has helped assist hundreds of thousands of patients on their journey to confidence. After completing medical school at UCI, Dr. Niccole spent multiple years volunteering with the “World Health Volunteers,” traveling to Mexico and South America with fellow U.S. doctors to perform free surgeries on cleft palate and lips, cataracts and burn victims who had no access to medical care. When opening the doors of CosmetiCare in 1982, Dr. Niccole had a vision of creating a “one stop shop” for patients to receive aesthetic treatments ranging from surgical procedures to non-invasive options like injectables and lasers. His mission to continuously help patients feel good within their own skin has always been his top priority. Seeing the impact cosmetic procedures have on patients’ confidence and self-esteem has encouraged Dr. Niccole to continue to expand CosmetiCare’s footprint.