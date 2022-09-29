Pamela Estes

Chief Executive Officer

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

As the stay-at-home orders came down in March 2020, Pam Estes led the team of over 50 staff and 20 board members with an uncompromising conviction to staying connected with the children and families they serve. She knew that those young people needed the Boys & Girls Club more than ever, and vice versa. Under her leadership, the organization pivoted two weeks later designing and implementing live, interactive, virtual programming consisting of 16 programs each week that served over 160 young people. Under her leadership, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has now grown to serving over 3,000 young people each day during the school year, employs over 70 youth development professionals, has an annual budget of $3.5 million and expects even more growth into the Saddleback Valley over the next two years.