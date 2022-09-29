Community Banking Regional President, Southern California

Union Bank

Robbin Narike-Preciado is a managing director and regional president for the Regional Bank at MUFG Union Bank, N.A. She oversees community banking in Southern California, which includes Orange County and the Inland Empire. Preciado joined Union Bank in 2010 and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to her time at Union Bank, she spent 21 years at one of the largest financial institutions in the country, where she distinguished herself in a number of key retail management roles. She also served as national sales manager for the affluent market segment and as a regional president of retail banking in Southern California. In her current role, Preciado has helped to lead Union Bank’s adoption and roll out of Express Banking as a quick and convenient way for bank clients to conduct transactions via self-service machines inside Union Bank branches throughout California.