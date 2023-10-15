Global Head of Data & Analytics

Green Street

Andy McCulloch is the global head of data and analytics at Green Street, boasting an impressive 18-year tenure with the firm. He steers the company’s strategic direction in market analytics, data science and forecasting. His role includes managing third-party data relationships and strategic partnerships while focusing on transforming data into actionable insights that inform institutional commercial real estate investment decisions worldwide. Throughout his career at Green Street, McCulloch has been pivotal in research production and new product development. His expertise led to the launch and leadership of the Data & Analytics division, which expanded the firm’s offerings into the private real estate market. McCulloch’s contributions extend beyond the firm, as he’s quoted in prominent publications and actively involved in industry associations. He mentors and develops rising stars in the field, maintains cross-departmental relationships, and collaborates with academic institutions, sharing his wealth of knowledge.