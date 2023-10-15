Founder & CEO

Reveille, Inc.

Brenda Springer, founder of Reveille, Inc., began her impactful journey in communications by connecting the Los Angeles Mission with young Hollywood to address homelessness. With global experience as public relations director at Sole Technology and orchestrating the Cannes launch of “The 11th Hour,” her strategic prowess led the documentary to the United Nations. Since founding Reveille, Springer’s leadership elevated it to a top branding and PR agency in Orange County, recognized with awards like the Visionary Award from Waymakers and a Women’s Peace Award from the United Nations. She’s a force in social impact creating campaigns for nonprofits, including the Orange County Hunger Alliance and CalFresh benefits awareness. Springer’s dedication extends to mentoring future professionals, advising global organizations, and creating platforms for vital discussions through HEATED Conversations. Her energy empowers others, making a lasting difference in the community and beyond.