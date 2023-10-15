Carla Therese Sramek

Founder

CMR-Carla’s Movie Restaurant

Carla Sramek is “the C in CMR” as the founder and driving force of CMR-Carla’s Movie Restaurant, the nonprofit organization that provides community-based environments for artists of all abilities to present their work to the public, and for the community to engage with and support emerging artists. She was born with a passion for films and entertainment and is also an artist, performer, and writer. As a child she was segregated in education and her family was told she would never learn to read. CMR is now in its 11th year as a pop-up at local restaurants for eight years, two years with online shows during the lockdown, and back in person now at the Farmers’ Market with “Dog Photo Pup-Ups.” CMR has hosted over 1,500 guests in person at local pop-ups and screened 100+ films.