Executive Director

Friends of Santa Ana Zoo

Cat Decker developed her skills from previous positions at Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, SeaWorld, and her director’s position with one of the largest animal rescue nonprofits in Southern California. Her broad business background blends seamlessly with her passion for animals and the community to lead the zoo into the next decade. She received her undergraduate degree with honors in communications from UCSD. She went on to participate in two graduate programs; first was the Masters of Public Relations and Advertising Program at California State Fullerton and second was the Business Management and Fundraising Program at UCI. Decker is a long-time participant and presenter at numerous AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) national conferences. She is an advisory member of the AZA Advancement Committee and the chair of the AZA Partner Directors.