Danielle R. Guerrero

Senior Counsel

Saul Ewing LLP

Danielle Guerrero, an esteemed trusts and estates attorney at Saul Ewing LLP, stands as a testament to adaptability, client dedication, and community engagement. With a focus on helping clients navigate sensitive transitions, she seamlessly adjusted her approach when the pandemic hit, ensuring personalized and safe interactions. Her commitment extends to peers as well. Leading a trusts and estates networking group since 2016, Guerrero transitioned the platform to virtual spaces during the pandemic, fostering connections and growth. As a founding board member of “Coffee With a Cause,” she drives social impact by empowering transitional-age youth through a unique internship program. Balancing her practice, Guerrero took the initiative to pursue a Tax LL.M degree at Georgetown Law to enhance her technical skills. These remarkable qualities make her a worthy nominee, embodying professionalism, client dedication, and community engagement.