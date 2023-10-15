Darrell Peter White

(stevecowellphoto)

Co-Managing Partner

Kimura London & White LLP

Darrell White is a tenacious business trial lawyer revered for his prowess in navigating intricate commercial disputes. Throughout his career, he has never shied away from court battles, securing over $30 million in settlements and verdicts. His relentless pursuit of justice and impeccable track record make him a sought-after advocate. A prominent figure in the Orange County legal community, White serves on the OCBA Board of Directors, the Public Law Center, and the Orange County Hispanic Bar Association. His recent victories are a testament to his prowess, including securing a default judgment of $985,628 and vindicating clients in complex business disputes.