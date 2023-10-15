President & CEO

Whittier Trust Company and Whittier Holdings

David Dahl boasts an impressive 25-year tenure overseeing the comprehensive spectrum of services within Whittier Trust. His purview encompasses wealth management, including investment and real estate management as well as fiduciary, philanthropic, and family office services. Before his association with Whittier in 1993, Dahl was a portfolio manager at Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company. Armed with a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Diego and an MBA from the University of Southern California, Dahl holds dual distinctions as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). His impactful leadership extends beyond Whittier, having served as a Past President and Governor of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts and holding board positions in various technology, medical, oil and gas companies, and charitable organizations.