James J. Scheinkman is a distinguished corporate and securities partner at Snell & Wilmer, a premier business law firm with a national and international presence. As a leader in the Corporate and Securities Group, he brings an unparalleled depth of expertise in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate governance, securities offerings, and more. Scheinkman expertly guides clients through complex transactions, offering solutions that foster growth and success. He serves on the board of directors for Orange County United Way and participates in organizations such as the Association for Corporate Growth, Orange County Chapter. With a J.D. from New York University School of Law and a B.A. from State University of New York, Binghamton, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to legal excellence and community engagement. Scheinkman has led transformative transactions, including joint ventures for educational programs, acquisitions of technology firms, and buyouts of significant shareholders across diverse industries.