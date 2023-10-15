President Biosense

Webster, Inc.

Jasmina Brooks, known as Jass, is a luminary in the MedTech industry with a remarkable 25-year career focused on cardiovascular health. As the president of Biosense Webster, a division of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, her transformative leadership shines globally. Her journey is marked by excellence in patient outcomes and innovation. Formerly Vice President of Global Strategic Marketing, Brooks fostered growth, market share, and profitability. Armed with a biomedical engineering degree, she bridges innovation and patient-centered solutions. A dedicated advocate for diversity, she champions women’s empowerment in STEM fields through initiatives like WiSTEM2D and the Women’s Leadership Initiative. In her role as president, Brooks’ visionary approach and deep expertise in electrophysiology shape MedTech. Her legacy inspires leaders to drive change and elevate patient care.