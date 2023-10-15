Katharyn O. Muniz

Chief Executive Officer

Orange County Conservation Corps

Katharyn Muniz is CEO of the Orange County Conservation Corps (OCCC), one of the 14 state-certified corps dedicated to Orange County. During her 12-year tenure, she has effectively led this social enterprise to provide workforce development and educational services to nearly 4,000 of the most disenfranchised young adults living at or below the poverty line, ages 18-26 in Orange County, 80% of whom are Latino. The mission of the Corps is to provide job skills training/certification and continuing education through conservation-driven projects to prepare youth for continued employability and career planning.

Under Muniz’s leadership, OCCC has successfully won contracts and grants totaling over $62 million, providing Corps members with nearly 1.4 million hours of paid job training and over $14 million in wages. OCCC crews work to benefit all Orange County residents through conservation work.