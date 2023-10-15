(Kevin Baldes)

EVP & Investment Officer

Farmers & Merchants Bank

Kevin M. Tiber holds key roles at Farmers and Merchants Trust Company and Farmers & Merchants Bank, serving as their EVP and COO, and EVP and investment officer, respectively. His responsibilities span trust and banking, where he manages various committees and oversees administrative functions. Additionally, he co-chairs the Farmers & Merchants Bank Foundation. In his community endeavors, Tiber is involved with numerous foundations, schools, and committees, contributing his financial and leadership expertise. His extensive philanthropic support, including financial literacy programs, has made a significant impact on various organizations. His educational background includes a B.A. in economics from California State University, Fullerton. Tiber actively participates in charitable work, demonstrating his commitment to making a difference. In 2022, his leadership at the Farmers & Merchants Bank Foundation resulted in substantial philanthropic support to 52 qualifying organizations amounting to $388,508. Additionally, the foundation expanded its financial literacy efforts, educating over 2,300 individuals through workshops on budgeting, credit, savings, and higher education costs across Southern California.