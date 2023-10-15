Chief Executive Officer

Girls Inc. of Orange County

Under Lucy Santana’s more than 20 years of leadership, Girls Inc. of Orange County has grown into one of the strongest chapters of Girls Inc. nationally. Santana and her team directly impact more than 4,500 girls in the OC each year, with transformative programs designed to empower girls from economically disadvantaged circumstances to become “strong, smart, and bold.”

Under her stewardship, the organization’s programs address the full range of topics for girls and young women -- healthy bodies/body image, literacy and financial literacy, making good life choices, building life skills, and preparing for college and careers. Thanks to Santana’s efforts, Girls Inc. of OC will share $10 million in funding from Melinda French Gates’ Pivotal Ventures’ Equality Can’t Wait Challenge with a handful of Girls Inc. chapters nationwide, launching Project Accelerate this year.