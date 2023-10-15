(Laurel Hungerford)

Partner, Corporate and Securities

FitzGerald Kreditor Bolduc Risbrough LLP

Lynne Bolduc, a luminary in corporate and securities law for over three decades, thrives as a pillar of excellence at FitzGerald Kreditor Bolduc Risbrough LLP. A West Coast powerhouse, she has orchestrated multibillion- dollar business and financing deals for both domestic and international clients, across diverse industries. Her forte lies in ingenious financing solutions for ventures seeking capital infusion, going public, or engaging in mergers and acquisitions.

Representing private and public entities, investment bankers, venture capitalists, and financing firms, Lynne’s expertise spans corporate governance, contract negotiations, M&A, private and public offerings, and SEC reporting. Her credibility extends beyond clients to her peers, evidenced by her recognition as a Southern California Rising Star Attorney and a Southern California Super Lawyer for three consecutive years. An accomplished speaker, prolific author, and respected expert witness, she serves on the National Investment Banking Association’s Board of Directors.