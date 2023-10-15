Chief Executive Officer

Medlin Workforce & Reentry Solutions

Meghan Medlin is a visionary leader who founded Medlin Workforce & Reentry Solutions (MWRS) in 2019, and the nonprofit Hub for Integration, Reentry & Employment (H.I.R.E.) in 2020. Despite pandemic challenges, she achieved remarkable growth, including 98% in 2022, and led H.I.R.E. to impact over 700 individuals, offering resources and mentorship. A dedicated advocate for the reentry community, she bridges gaps, provides services and empowers the underserved. Recognized as a 34th District Woman of Distinction by Senator Tom Umberg, Medlin has received accolades, including the National Connected Women of Influence’s “Emerging Woman Owned Business” award.

She is an Orange County Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council representative, an Orange County Community Corrections Partnership CBO representative, and a peer reviewer for the U.S. Department of Justice. Medlin is a strong advocate, locally and nationally, for workforce development, reentry, and community welfare.