President & CEO

Habitat for Humanity of Orange County

After 20+ years of experience in operations leadership within several significant industries and organizations, Monique Davis has a proven track record in high-growth, fast-paced companies and in the not-for-profit sector. She has exceptional knowledge of multiple organizational disciplines including organizational change, project management, financial accountability, process development, and human resources. She is focused on optimizing operations through continuous quality improvement, systems thinking, and reengineering to enhance efficiency, productivity, and quality. Davis is passionate about helping people learn how to become homeowners in order to break the cycle of poverty and create generational wealth. Prior to joining Habitat of Orange County, she served as COO and chief community officer for Los Angeles Skid Row Housing Trust.