(DAVID HARVEY)

Chairman, Founder & CEO

Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Paul Edalat is a visionary leader and the chairman, founder, and CEO of Vivera Pharmaceuticals. Dedication to transforming the healthcare industry, he prioritizes patients over profits. His journey began in the realms of athletics and wellness, where he discovered his passion for health and fitness. However, a personal tragedy reshaped Edalat’s mission when he lost his brother to cancer in 2004. Since then, he has committed himself to developing innovative pain management therapies and science-driven solutions that honor his brother’s legacy. Edalat spearheads Vivera’s mission to revolutionize healthcare, ensuring equitable opportunities for all Americans. He leads a team of experts working on groundbreaking technologies such as ZICOH, a drug delivery solution for addiction treatment; TABMELT, a sublingual drug delivery; and MDZone, a portable telemedicine station. Edalat’s forwardthinking approach earned him recognition as a Forbes Council member and a spot among the top inspiring innovators in his industry.