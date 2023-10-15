(www.wallisphoto.com)

Apriem Advisors

Rhonda Ducote, Apriem’s first female president, stands out in the financial advice industry, notably as a woman in leadership. Her design background fuels her unique creative approach to two key passions: helping people achieve financial dreams and fostering team development. She exemplifies dedication, passion, integrity, and character in her leadership. Under her guidance, Apriem has strategically shifted focus, emphasizing growth through client retention, internal referrals, and serving traditionally underserved demographics like women, blue-collar retirees, and charities. The company offers specialized services, including Women of Wisdom (WOW) for female investors, Apriem Industrial Services for workers in industries like refineries, and Apriem Charitable Services providing pro bono charity endowment management. Lastly, Apriem’s Multi-Generational Wealth Management readies the next generation for responsible inheritance management. Ducote’s leadership at Apriem drives innovation and inclusivity, shaping a diverse range of financial services.