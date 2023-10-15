Region Manager of Chase’s Middle Market Banking

JPMorgan Chase

Rick Nogueira serves as the region manager for Chase’s Middle Market Banking group, overseeing Orange County and the Inland Empire. With over three decades of experience in the Southern California banking sector, he has dedicated more than 20 years to catering to middle-market clients in these regions.

Beyond his professional commitments, Nogueira is actively engaged in the community. He previously held positions on the Board of Directors for the Orange County Business Council, chaired the Council’s Economic Development Committee, contributed to the Business Leadership Committee for Segerstrom Center for the Arts, and served on the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation Board. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business finance from San Diego State University, an MBA from California State University, Long Beach, and maintains licenses 24, 63, and 79 as a licensed banker.