Owner, CEO & President

Greenlaw Partners

Wilbur H. Smith III is the founder, CEO, and president of Greenlaw, a prominent California-based real estate development and management company established in March 2003. With Smith at the helm, Greenlaw has achieved remarkable success, completing over $10 billion in acquisitions and dispositions of 320 commercial real estate properties, including a diverse portfolio of industrial, office, retail, and multifamily assets.

Notably, one-third of Greenlaw’s assets result from strategic joint ventures with esteemed global institutional groups such as Walton Street, Westbrook, Cigna, UBS, Guggenheim, and Cross Harbor. Another third of their portfolio is the result of collaborations with select ultra-high-net-worth individuals, while Greenlaw wholly owns the remaining assets. The company’s portfolio currently boasts a value nearing $3 billion, encompassing approximately 10 million square feet of income-generating assets and over 10,000 acres of land, illustrating Smith’s exceptional leadership and vision in the real estate industry.