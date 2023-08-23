LA Times Today: Our family of four shared a cramped studio for 25 years. L.A. housing costs nearly kept us there forever
Growing up in a family of four in a one-bedroom apartment in Koreatown seemed like the norm to sisters, Jennifer and Paula Nazario. For the past 25 years, their family managed in a confined space as they watched as rents soared and the idea of owning felt out of reach.
Both Jennifer and Paula shared their frustrating journey of home ownership and how they finally prevailed.
