Letters to the Editor: U.K. Conservatives had it with Boris Johnson. Republicans, are you watching?

To the editor: Former President Trump’s clone, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said he would resign, but will he really leave? The difference between the United Kingdom’s Conservative party and the Republican Party here is broader than the Great Plains.

Johnson resigned due to scandals and lies. His party would not tolerate his actions and the blatant lack of integrity.

Trump and Johnson were entertaining campaigners but had little interest in actual administration and governing. It was always about popularity and teasers for their daily reality show crafted to appeal to their audience.

Johnson did not totally follow the Trump how-to manual of deny, distract and discredit, but he gave a jolly good show.

I’m waiting for Trump to say this: “I hardly knew him. I think he was on an island surrounded by a lot of water, but I thought his hair was terrible, terrible, and a lot of people have said bad things about him. Sad.”

Advertisement

Bill Brock, Agoura Hills

..

To the editor: Wow, the British prime minister is forced to resign because of his scandalous behavior.

That wasn’t the case here in the good old USA where Trump, the epitome of incessant scandals his entire life, got a free pass during two impeachments.

Furthermore, after his violent insurrection against democracy, he is still favored by a majority of tone-deaf Republicans, and he has plans to run for president again.

How come the Brits are so much smarter than we are?

Aaron Mills, Solana Beach