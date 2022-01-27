LA Times Today: I just spent 45 minutes on hold. What I thought of the music they blared at me

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

We’ve all been there before—you’re waiting to talk to a customer representative and then... the awful hold music.



Have you ever wondered who came up with the idea? Did you stay on the phone longer because of it? Did it make you calmer waiting to speak with someone?



L.A. Times columnist Nick Goldberg shares his own personal experience while he was recently left on hold.