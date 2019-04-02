PG&E’s catastrophe is California’s energy opportunity

Wrangling among the company’s creditors, shareholders and fire victims is likely to dominate public attention for the next two or three years, but decisions during that time about how to reorganize the utility will affect many more Californians. These decisions, in the form of actions taken by Gov. Gavin Newsom, regulators, legislators and the bankruptcy court are likely to help the company by limiting its future fire liabilities and allowing it to raise rates to cover fire costs. Such concessions should be granted only in return for reshaping the utility into a platform big enough and nimble enough to take on climate change at the scale it requires.