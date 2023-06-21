LA Time Today: She helped break the Schwarzenegger groping story. It took him 20 years to own it
In a new Netflix docuseries, Arnold Schwarzenegger owns up to his failures, apologizing for groping several women. Allegations against Schwarzenegger first came to light in a 2003 L.A. Times investigation, written by Carla Hall.
She recalled her experience before and after the explosive story was published, nearly 20 years ago.
