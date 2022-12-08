LA Times Today: The U.S. Space Force has a new theme song

In December 2019, the United States Space Force was created, becoming the first new branch of the military in more than 70 years. This fall, the Space Force released their official anthem “Semper Supra.”



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison shared her thoughts on the new theme song.