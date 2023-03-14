LA Times Today: UCSF apologizes for experiments done on prisoners in the ’60s and ’70s

UC San Francisco is the nation’s leading university focused exclusively on health. But only recently did it apologize for unethical medical experiments on hundreds of inmates.



L.A. Times editorial board member Minerva Canto wrote that the university’s statement of regret might not be enough.