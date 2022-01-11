LA Times Today: The next wave of the opioid crisis

It was a stunning statistic: More than 100,000 Americans died of overdoses in a one-year period ending in April of 2020, a 30% jump from the previous year.



Former L.A. Times reporter, Sam Quinones, knows the story all too well. His new book, “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth,” details the rise of synthetic opioids and their deadly consequences.