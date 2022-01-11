LA Times Today: The next wave of the opioid crisis
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
It was a stunning statistic: More than 100,000 Americans died of overdoses in a one-year period ending in April of 2020, a 30% jump from the previous year.
Former L.A. Times reporter, Sam Quinones, knows the story all too well. His new book, “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth,” details the rise of synthetic opioids and their deadly consequences.
Former L.A. Times reporter, Sam Quinones, knows the story all too well. His new book, “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth,” details the rise of synthetic opioids and their deadly consequences.