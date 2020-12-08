LA Times Today: Will Congress pass a COVID stimulus bill before the end of the year?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As coronavirus cases and deaths surge across the country, pressure is building for lawmakers to pass another economic relief package.



But will another stimulus plan pass before the end of the year?



LA Times staff writer Sarah Wire has the latest.