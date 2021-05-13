LA Times Today: What does U.S. fuel pipeline shutdown reveal about the dangers of cyber ransoms?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
At least three states in the southeast have declared states of emergency as gas stations run out of fuel in the wake of the massive ransomware attack that forced the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies nearly half of the diesel and gasoline to the east coast.
L.A. Times’ Del Wilber joins us with more on the disruption to supply and how no one should have been surprised.
L.A. Times’ Del Wilber joins us with more on the disruption to supply and how no one should have been surprised.