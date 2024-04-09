Biden has a new plan to forgive student debt. Do you qualify?
Student loan forgiveness is back? Yes, but it’s nuanced, and won’t take effect for a while, if it even takes effect at all.
Tom: President Biden laid out new plans attempting to cancel student debt for some borrowers on Monday. His prior effort was struck down by the Supreme Court last summer, so now with the election looming, he’s trying again.
His new plan targets five categories.
- Balance reductions for about 25 million borrowers whose debt grew because of unpaid interest. The plan would wipe out up to $20,000 in interest-related debt for all borrowers.
- People who already qualify for student loan forgiveness under existing programs but have not applied.
- People who’ve been paying for at least 20 years on undergrad degrees or 25 years on graduate degrees
- People who enrolled in schools that “failed to provide sufficient value.” But the outline released Monday offered no details on how eligibility would be determined.
- People experiencing financial hardship.
