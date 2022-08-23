LA Times Today: California voters don’t want Biden, Trump to run again, poll finds

A new poll shows that a majority of Californians want neither President Joe Biden nor former president Donald Trump to run for president in 2024.



But if both the Democrat and the Republican with the highest name recognition are underwater, might anyone else surface before the next presidential contest?



L.A. Times national correspondent Melanie Mason joined L.A. Times Today to break it down.