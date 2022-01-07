L.A. Times Today: Trauma in House gallery bonds members of Congress even a year later

Representatives Jimmy Gomez and Sara Jacobs of southern California, Dan Kildee of Michigan and L.A. Times reporter Sarah Wire were among the 30 or so lawmakers in the gallery — the balcony above the House floor — who were trapped and unable to escape, after being locked in by the Capitol police and told to shelter in place.



They’ve become known as the Gallery Group. Congressional reporter Jennifer Haberkorn explains.