Protestor confronts a white man who threw a rock at National Guard

June 2, 2020
8:44 PM
Terrance Holt, 27-year-old iron worker and boxer, confronts a white man in downtown Atlanta who he said hurled a rock as a crowd of protesters faced off with the National Guard
