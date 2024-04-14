LA Times Today: Even Trump knows Republicans have gone too far on abortion

On Monday, former president Donald Trump, who regularly takes credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, says what’s next for women depends on the states. And he will support whatever each state decides.



On Tuesday, the high court in the state of Arizona decided that it would uphold an 1864 law banning almost abortions, even in cases of rape or incest.



Trump then stepping back from his Monday comment saying Arizona might have gone too far. For the Biden campaign, an opening – an opportunity to remind women, and men, what’s at stake in November.



L.A. Times columnist Anita Chabria joined Lisa McRee with more.