LA Times Today: Arizona and Nevada make up 3% of the U.S. population — and are vital to picking a president

President Joe Biden visited Arizona this week, announcing an $8.5 billion investment into Intel in Phoenix. The stop was part of a major push to court voters in southwestern swing states.



L.A. Times political reporter Ben Oreskes joined Lisa McRee to talk about the importance of Nevada and Arizona in deciding the next election.