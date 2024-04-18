LA Times Today: How journalist Michele Norris exposed our ‘Hidden Conversations’ about race

In 2010, Peabody Award-winning journalist Michele Norris posed a question that would turn into The Race Card Project.



She asked people to send her a postcard with just six words, sharing their thoughts and experiences on race. She gathered 14 years of responses. That collection would later become the idea behind her latest book, “Our Hidden Conversations: What Americans Really Think about Race and Identity.”



Ahead of this weekend’s L.A. Times Festival of Books, Michele Norris joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.