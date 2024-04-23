LA Times Today: Supreme Court divided on homelessness case that will impact California encampment policy

The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments today in a case very important to California. Both sides say the court’s decision will impact large portions of the country’s unhoused population – either protecting them from criminalization or giving authorities more leeway to prevent them from camping in public spaces.



And from what we heard today, the court may be split along ideological lines.



David Savage covers the Supreme Court for the L.A. Times and he’s been following yesterday’s proceedings.